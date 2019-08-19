|
Howard Anderson
Ashwaubenon - Howard "Howie" Anderson passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 16, 2019. Howie was born on December 15, 1942 and was the son of Dale and Elaine Anderson.
After graduating from Marinette High School, Howie joined the United States Marine Corps. He served his country proudly from 1961 to 1964 and was stationed in the Far East before being Honorably Discharged.
After returning home, Howie purchased and operated a Zephyr gas station in Marinette, Wisconsin. He married his best friend and love of his life, Pat, they were happily married for 53 wonderful years. After closing the station, Howie had a 35 year career with Wisconsin Public Service as a Special Events Coordinator.
Howie travelled the United States extensively, with the love of his life Pat, visiting all Presidential Libraries, National Parks, and various historic sights. The latest adventure was seeing the Neil Armstrong Air and Space Museum and Gus Grissom Air Museum.
Howie was a faithful steward of God that volunteered regularly at church. He enjoyed this so much and it filled his heart with joy. Howie had an incredible trust in God, an unending love for his wife and family. He always made time to listen to others and share his wisdom and life experiences. Howie was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He cared deeply for his family guiding them in all aspects of their lives with his love, kindness, and faith. He will always be a source of inspiration for his family.
Howie and Pat were blessed with 2 great children, Sean and wife Cori Anderson, Trenton, GA and Sara and husband Dennis Leatherwood, Waukesha, WI. A true blessing in his life were the 4 grandchildren. D.J., Shelby, Howie and Joey Leatherwood. All of them truly changed our lives and gave us all much happiness.
Survivors who were there for family support and great love Barb and Bill Reed, Larry and Maria Russell, Bill Russell and Bill David.
Howie was a true marine with a well-defined exercise regimen to the very end.
Semper Fi Howie, You will always be our Legend
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019