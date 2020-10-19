1/1
Howard E. Bevard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard E. Bevard

Green Bay - Howard E. Bevard, 94, was reunited with the love of his life, Sylvia, on October 15, 2020. Born Jan. 25, 1926, in Engadine, MI, he is the son of the late Clarence and Myrtle (Taylor) Bevard. After graduating high school, he joined the US Army and served in Europe during WWII. After faithfully serving his country, Howard married the love of his life, Sylvia Renier, on Aug. 28, 1951, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and she preceded him in death on Sept. 2, 2013. At Sylvia's urging, Howard continued his education to become an educator. He spent most of his teaching years in the Kewaunee area, retiring as a school principal. Howard enjoyed the great outdoors, especially at his cabin up North. He particularly loved hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Howard is survived by two brothers, Clarence and Donald Bevard both Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation at Malcore (West) Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason Street, Thursday, Oct 29, 2020, from 10am until the time of the memorial service at 11am. Interment of Howard and Sylvia's cremated remains will follow in Oconto Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.

Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence.

Howard's family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, especially, Diane; and to his niece, Christy, and her husband, Dwight, for the extra attention and love shown to Howard in his last days.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore (West) Funeral Home
1530 West Mason St.
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 499-4100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malcore (West) Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved