Howard E. Bevard
Green Bay - Howard E. Bevard, 94, was reunited with the love of his life, Sylvia, on October 15, 2020. Born Jan. 25, 1926, in Engadine, MI, he is the son of the late Clarence and Myrtle (Taylor) Bevard. After graduating high school, he joined the US Army and served in Europe during WWII. After faithfully serving his country, Howard married the love of his life, Sylvia Renier, on Aug. 28, 1951, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and she preceded him in death on Sept. 2, 2013. At Sylvia's urging, Howard continued his education to become an educator. He spent most of his teaching years in the Kewaunee area, retiring as a school principal. Howard enjoyed the great outdoors, especially at his cabin up North. He particularly loved hunting, fishing, and gardening.
Howard is survived by two brothers, Clarence and Donald Bevard both Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation at Malcore (West) Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason Street, Thursday, Oct 29, 2020, from 10am until the time of the memorial service at 11am. Interment of Howard and Sylvia's cremated remains will follow in Oconto Catholic Cemetery with full military honors.
Howard's family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, especially, Diane; and to his niece, Christy, and her husband, Dwight, for the extra attention and love shown to Howard in his last days.