Howard E. "Howie" Jacques
Green Bay - Mr. Howard E. "Howie" Jacques, of Green Bay, WI passed on to the green fairways in heaven on October 02, 2020 at the youthful age of 97 years.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home on Thursday from 6:30 - 8:30 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 211 N Maple Ave from 9:00 - 10:00 am. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am. Burial with Military Honors will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery immediately following the Mass. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's Green Bay Press Gazette.