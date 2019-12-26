|
|
Howard Erickson
Green Bay - Howard Erickson was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin May 11, 1935, along with his identical twin brother, to Harold and Helen (Roellich) Erickson. He graduated from La Crosse Aquinas High School in 1953, and married his high school sweetheart, Pat Thompson, in 1954.
Howie was appointed as a patrolman in the Whitefish Bay Police Department in 1957, and the Green Bay Police Department in 1963. In 1974 he graduated from the FBI National Academy, and was promoted to Green Bay Police Chief December 31, 1985, retiring January 31, 1990. Howie was named "Outstanding Law Enforcement Executive of the Year" by the Wisconsin Attorney General in 1989.
Following his retirement, he served as interim Chief of Police for Clintonville, Tomah, Pulaski, and Seymour, Wisconsin. Howie conducted numerous internal investigations for police departments and Native American Tribes throughout the country. He was an accomplished instructor who conducted management seminars throughout the state and was dedicated to promoting the integrity of the law enforcement profession.
Howie is a past president of the Wisconsin National Academy Graduates. He has served on the St. Agnes Parish Council, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store Committee, Libertas Treatment Center, and on the UW-Platteville Police Advisory Committee. Howie has been a member of Alcoholic Anonymous since March 3, 1983. He was also a volunteer engineer at the National Railroad Museum, he and Pat volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store for 17 years following his retirement.
Like Vince Lombardi, Howie lived his life by the saying: God, family and the Green Bay Packers; But for Howie, you needed to add his fourth love, the Green Bay Police Department. He was a devout Catholic. He "liked and tolerated" his three children; however he absolutely loved and lived for his wife and four granddaughters. After working nearly every home Packer game for over 20 years as a police officer, he never missed watching a Packer game in his retirement.
Howie loved boating, reading, and enjoyed many years of camping with the gang at Casey Lake in Waupaca. He had a great sense of humor and his family had to caution others not to laugh at his jokes or he would never stop telling them.
Howie is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Pat; his children, Mike (Laurie) Erickson, Sheri (Tim) Bouressa, Tom (Renee) Erickson; four granddaughters, Samantha Bouressa and her fiancé, Andy, Cassi Bouressa, Emily Erickson and Maggie Erickson and her special friend, Brad; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and twin brother, Harold Erickson.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, December 30; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno and Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Howie's name at Family Services of Northeast WI-Sexual Assault Center.
