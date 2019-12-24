|
Howard L. Erickson
Green Bay - Howard L. "Howie" Erickson, 84, Green Bay, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in La Crosse, WI on May 11, 1935, to Harold and Helen (Roellich) Erickson.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, December 30; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno and Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019