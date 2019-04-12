|
Howard Lester Van Den Elzen
SHAWANO - Howard Lester Van Den Elzen, 78, of Shawano passed away at home with family by his side, on April 9, 2019. Howard was born on February 5, 1941 in Pulaski, to the late Andrew and Rose (Vanden Huevel) Van Den Elzen. On December 1, 1962 he married the love of his life, the late Barbara Jean Dingeldein. Together they celebrated 48 years of marriage. Howard was the loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, nephew, and friend to many.
Howard worked as an instrumentation technician at Proctor & Gamble until retiring in 1995. He will be fondly remembered for his ability to fix things and helping others. He was proud of all the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He looked forward to spending time with family and friends, whether it was for birthdays, holidays, playing cards, fishing or telling stories on the porch at the lake. He touched many lives and will be missed by all those who knew this kind-hearted special man.
Survivors include his children Paula (Sid) Boehm, Parry (Trina) Van Den Elzen, both of Green Bay, and Penny (Mike) Wessley, De Pere; grandchildren, Andrew (special friend Jessi Balthazor), Aaron and Austin Falk, Mikaela and Hunter Van Den Elzen, Sam and Max Wessley; great grandson, Howard Falk; step-grandchildren, Danielle (Brian) DeKeyser and their son, Dexter, and Samantha Boehm; numerous other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, parents, and numerous brothers, sisters, and in-laws.
Family and friends may call for a memorial visitation at Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Saturday, April 13 from 3 -6:00 pm. Family led prayer service at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to friends and family, DaVita, Aurora Hospital, many doctors & nurses, and Southern Care Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019