Howard Schultz
Howard Schultz

Green Bay - Howard "Howie" James Schultz, age 85, of Green Bay WI, formerly of Shawano WI, passed away at his home early Sunday morning, October 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

An outdoor funeral service for Howard will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St John's Lutheran Church in the Town of Herman. A private burial for family will take place in St John's Cemetery, Town of Herman, immediately following the service. Visitation will take place at the church on Friday from noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the St. John Cemetery Society, for which Howie once served as Chairman.

For a full obituary please go to www.swedbergfuneralhome.com




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
12:00 PM
St John's Lutheran Church
OCT
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St John's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
