Howard "Cowboy" Utter
Green Bay - Howard "Cowboy" Utter, age 65, passed away on November 22, 2019 at Bellin Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 24, 1954 in England to Howard and Sheila (Faircloth) Utter. He was united in marriage to Connie Joniaux on August 20, 1983 at Pamperin Park. He drove a semi for many years and later worked for Yellow Cab for the last 19 years. Howard enjoyed driving, singing country music, and was an avid Packer fan.
Howard is survived by his wife, Connie of 36 years, two brothers: Vern Utter and Bill (Kris) Utter; one sister, Susan Utter; and further survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S Monroe Ave on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm with a memorial service taking place at 5:00pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The family would like to thank Bellin Memorial Hospital 4th floor and Unity Hospice for all of the wonderful care that was given to Howard. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019