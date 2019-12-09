|
|
Hubert W. "Bing" Englebert
Howard - Hubert W. "Bing" Englebert, 91, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on November 3, 1928, in Forestville to William and Irene (Bouche) Englebert.
Bing was a 1946 graduate of Green Bay East High School. He served with the Army National Guard. On June 6, 1950, Bing married Dorothea Mae Taylor at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
He was employed as a Maintenance Engineer at Northern Paper Mills, and retired in 1990 from Georgia Pacific. Bing was a charter member of the Bayland Badgers Coachman Club and a United Commercial Travelers member for 50 years. He enjoyed trout fishing and deer hunting; and especially enjoyed his annual trips to Aberdeen, SD to visit and hunt with family and friends.
Bing is survived by his wife, Dorothea; two children, Linda Ramirez and Paul Englebert; three grandchildren, April Ramirez, Candice (Riley) Crabb, and Michael (Leah) Englebert; four great-grandchildren, Cierra, Eden, Henry, and Addison; brother, Bernard (Carol) Englebert; and sister-in-law, Pat (Warren) Meyer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Irene Englebert; brother, Jim Englebert; and sister, Charlotte (Bill) Zirbel.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec 12. Visitation will continue at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13; followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A memorial fund has been established in Hubert's name to benefit the .
The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers and administers of Sun Valley Assisted Living of Pulaski and Oconto; and to the caregivers of Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019