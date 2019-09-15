Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
N5589 County Road E
De Pere, WI
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
N5589 County Road E
De Pere, WI
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
N5589 County Road E
De Pere, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
N5589 County Road E
De Pere, WI
De Pere - Hugene J. "Huggie" Van Kauwenberg, 84, De Pere, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon September 13, 2019. He was born December 28, 1934 to the late Fred and Magdeline (Roels) Van Kauwenberg Sr. On May 9, 1957 he married Arlene "Peenie" Rosenthal at Holy Cross Church in Kaukauna.

Huggie was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He had worked for many years at Don Peterson Construction. Feeding his animals and caring for his garden were two things he really enjoyed doing.

He is survived by his children; Hugh Van Kauwenberg and special friend Tina, Charlotte (Steve) Bougie, Dan (Jane) Van Kauwenberg, Leroy (Julie) Van Kauwenberg, Ron Van Kauwenberg and special friend Karen, Linda (Ken) Binsfield, and Steve Van Kauwenberg and special friend, Shayna. Eighteen grandchildren; Mark, Corey, Nikki, Tyler, Travis, Joshua, Jason, Jerica, Janessa, Brian, Brenda, Brad, Craig, Zach, Ryan, Rob, Crystal, and Christopher, as well as many great grandchildren.

Huggie's siblings also survive; Irene Van Kauwenberg, Helen (Don) Baumgartner, Fred (Mary) Van Kauwenberg Jr., Joe (Kris) Van Kauwenberg, Margaret (Jim) Baumgartner, Ruth Letter, Norbert (Jackie) Van Kauwenberg, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene and his brother in law Joe Letter.

Friends may call after 4:00PM Monday September 16, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, N5589 County Road E, De Pere, with a prayer service at 7:30PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue at church after 9:30AM Tuesday, until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with full military honors. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.

Special thanks to Unity Hospice for all their care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
