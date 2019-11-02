|
Hunter William Brennan
De Pere - Hunter William Brennan, age 21, of De Pere, died unexpectedly October 31, 2019. The son of Bill and Vicky (Bartelt) Brennan was born March 12, 1998 in Green Bay. He was a graduate of East De Pere High School and worked for Kay Distributing. Hunter was a happy man, who liked to hunt, especially for deer, and enjoyed playing guitar, video gaming and golfing.
He is survived by his parents, Bill and Vicky; brother Beau; maternal grandma Marva (Don) Wege; aunts Patricia Brennan and Brenda Brennan; uncles Dan and Mike (Patty) Brennan; godparents Dick and Nancy Charron, as well as numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandpa Robert Bartelt; paternal grandparents Jim and Lois Brennan, godmother Susie Brennan, aunt Kathryn Bartelt and uncle Michael "Battles" Bartelt.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Thursday, November 7, from 3-6pm. Funeral service at 6:00pm with Rev. Matt Baye officiating. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019