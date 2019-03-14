|
|
Ilene I. Koebach
Oconto Falls - Ilene I. Koebach, 80, Oconto Falls, died suddenly Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2019 at home of natural causes. She was born October 9, 1938 in the U.P. to Alfred and Myra (Lehman) Bozile.
Ilene was married to Donald Johnson and they had three children together, Lloyd, Keith and Carol. After being widowed at a young age, she eventually married Richard Koebach and they had three children together, Calvin, Leah and Kyrsten. Ilene lived in Stiles for most of her life and worked at the Oconto Falls Library and tended bar at the former Mercier's Hotel. She also enjoyed making crafts, especially jewelry. Ilene will be lovingly remembered as a great wife, mother and "granny" to her many grandchildren.
Survivors are five children, Lloyd (Linda) Johnson, Gillett; Keith Johnson, Oconto Falls; Carol Koski, Green Bay; Calvin (Portia) Koebach Sr., Cecil; Kyrsten (Alison Easter) Koebach, MA; one son-in-law, Rick Straschewski, Green Bay; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; one brother, Tom (Sandy) Bozile, Neenah; one sister, JoAnn Dams, Oconto Falls; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and both husbands, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Leah Straschewski, three brothers, one sister, a grandson Joey Koebach and in-laws, Elmer and Senia Johnson and Joseph and Eleanor Koebach.
Visitation with the urn present will take place after 9am Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Memorial services will be held 11am Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Lloyd Luedeman officiating.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
The Johnson and Koebach families would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and their staffs for the care and consideration shown Ilene over the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019