Imogene M. "Jean" Simon



Green Bay - Imogene M. "Jean" Simon, age 89, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born May 16, 1930 in Kaukauna, WI, daughter of the late William and Margaret (Loderbauer) Girens.



Jean married Earl Simon, May 16, 1951 at St. Joseph Church, Green Bay. He preceded her in death, March 3, 1982. Jean retired from Wisconsin Public Service, June 1, 1990 after 16 years of faithful employment. She was employed at Super 8 Motel from June 1991-June 2000.



Jean is survived by her 2 daughters, Julie (Russell) Vande Hey and Janet (Mark) Brosig; 2 granddaughters, Heidi (Scott) Socha and Amy (the late Chad) Seitzer; 5 great-grandchildren: Shawna Seitzer, Macoy Socha, Maisie Socha, Skyelin Krohlow and Madden Socha; a great-great-grandson, Cayden Seitzer; a brother-in-law, Larry Pamperin and 2 sisters-in-law, Eunice Craanen and Fern Simon.



She was preceded in death by her brother, William and 5 sisters: Loretta (Clarence) Ciha, Bernadette (Ralph) Steffens, Gretchen (Lloyd) Hayden, Jacqueline Challe and Vi Pamperin.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM. A funeral service will follow at 12 PM. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



Jean's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Woodside Manor 2 as well as Unity Hospice for their excellent care and support.