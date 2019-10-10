|
|
Iner Osgood
Green Bay - Iner Osgood, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1934, and was raised in Blackwell, WI with his three sisters, Joyce Wirkus, Patricia Tallier, Sandy Johann by their parents, Rosella and Joe Masel.
Iner graduated from Wabeno High School where he met the love of his life, Janet Gustke. After high school, Iner spent two years with the U.S. Army. He and Jan were married on April 7, 1956 and moved to Green Bay where he was employed at Fort Howard Paper Company, retiring after 34 years.
Iner and Jan loved to dance, travel, and spend time with their friends, neighbors, and family. They also loved to spend time at their cottage, which he built himself, and will be known forever as "the shack". Iner was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He taught both of his sons, Bob and Joe, the love of the outdoors. He was a very family-oriented man and dearly loved his five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, 19 nieces and nephews, and all their families.
Iner also had a love for bakery and sweets. He enjoyed it when his family would bring cookies, cakes, and sweet rolls. Iner was a devout Packer fan and wouldn't miss a game, always having his snacks and a beer while he watched.
He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Melissa) Osgood and Joel (Beckie) Osgood; grandchildren, Jonah (Nikki) Osgood, Eric Osgood, Stephanie Osgood (Darlene), Leah (Christopher) Bomber and Zoe Osgood (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Travis and Liam; his sister, Sandy Johann; brother-in-law, Roger (Audrey) Gustke; sister-in-law, Barb (Jay) Hansen; and his sister Joyce's special friend, Zeno Michalicheck.
Iner was preceded in death by his wife, Jan; infant daughter, Lee Ann Osgood; his parents, Rosella and Joe Masel; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce (Jim) Wirkus and Patricia (John) Tallier; and brother-in-law, Gene Johann.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, October 13; followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery, Brookside. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Unity Hospice, the nurses at Bellin ICU and 4th floor, Helen Wellen NP, Dr. Amy James and Hannah RN at Bellin Palliative Care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019