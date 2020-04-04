|
Inga Tertaidian
De Pere - Inga Sue Oleson Tertaidian, on Wednesday April 1, 2020 left this world but not our hearts.
Inga was born November 4, 1938 to the late Lyman Victor and Margaret Alvina (Stark) Oleson in South Milwaukee, WI. Inga is survived by her children, Jodi (Darren) Redmon, William 'Ralph' (Cindy) Zimmerman, James Zimmerman, Cyndi Davidson, Jason Tertadian, Judy (Bruce) Manly, Carol (Stephen Stepnock) Tertadian. She is also survived by her sister Carol Ann Oleson Stolpa, many other relatives, friends and her 4 legged friends Sassy and Oreo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tertad Tertadian, her parents, and her sister Kathleen Vay Oleson Tayloe.
When Inga entered the room, everyone knew that her place was at the head of the table but this matriarch-like position was not to show power but instead it gave her the best view of everyone that she loved.
She loved traveling, watching television, knitting and going for rides. Her favorite colors were yellow, black, and white.
Professionally Inga held many interesting jobs. Early on she worked for a few of the local South Milwaukee area movie theatres. This was likely driven by her love of old movies. She was quite the movie buff and had a wealth of movie knowledge and trivia facts. Her absolute favorite actor was Patrick Swayze and at one time she had 4 copies of Dirty Dancing on VHS.
Other positions she held included being the secretary at Ladish Co., Inc. in Cudahy, WI and the secretary at the Steelworkers Union LOCAL 1343.
She also enjoyed her time working at Greg's Soup-Er-Desserts on Milwaukee Ave.
In her later years she lived in De Pere, WI with her loving nephew\godson Jeffrey Olson SR and his wife Kathy. During this time she worked at the non-profit Curative Connections Reflections Program in Green Bay, WI and was an active member of the Eagles Aux #401. She also attended the Oneida Farmer's market.
Inga really loved music. Neil Diamond and Jim Reeves were among her favorite musicians.
To quote the song "I Won't Forget You" by Jim Reeves: "I'll forget many things in my lifetime But darling, I won't forget you"
In Inga's words, "If anyone asks how I want to be remembered tell them; She was a good old broad, Stupid but good, she meant well when she tried"
Arrangements by Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care, 920-336-8702. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Cudahy, WI
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020