Ione "Onie" M. Ryan
Hobart - Ione M. Ryan, born Nov. 16th 1923 in Appleton to David and Viola (Otis) Mortell, passed to eternal life to reunite with many family and friends who proceeded her in death.Ione graduated from Appleton High School in 1941. She worked as a dental assistant in Appleton 1941-1942. She furthered her education at Mercy Medical Center from 1943-1946 then started her long and fulfilling career as a RN. After many years at Mercy Medical Center working as nurse manager in surgical and medical units Ione transferred to faculty at MMC School of Nursing. In 1982 Ione became instrumental in establishing the Cardiac Rehabilitation unit and worked in the unit until her retirement in 1989. Ione valued education and made every sacrifice to see that her children received the best education.
In 1948 Ione married Thomas Marshall Ryan. They later divorced but remained good friends until his death in 1975. Ione was a long-time companion of Kenneth F. King until his death in 2003.Ione was deeply committed to her religion, practiced it daily in her life, and instilled its value in her children.
Ione's activities included volunteering at Oshkosh Public Library, ceramics, caning, painting, sewing, knitting, golf, swimming, arts and crafts. Ione was an avid reader and enjoyed music of all kinds; her radio was never off.
Survivors include son Stephen C. Ryan (Kathleen), daughter-in-law Donna (Fisher) Ryan (Allen TX), granddaughter Melissa Ryan (Dallas TX), nieces and nephews. Ione cherished her 2 sons and granddaughter "more than you will ever know."Ione was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Genevieve Mortell, Loretta Bedford; brothers Emmett, Clifford, Leo, Kenneth; and son Timothy G. Ryan.
Friends may call after 10:00AM Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Dr, Green Bay. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. assisting. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family.Contributions can be made to Mercy Medical Center Foundation. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at Emerald Bay Retirement Community for their loving care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019