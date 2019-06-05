Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Resources
Green Bay - Ione Thelma Magnuson Cedergren, age 92, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born in Louisville, KY on October 8, 1926to Ralph and Esther (Johnson) Magnuson. Ione married the love of her life, Paul Cedergren, on November 10, 1951 in Marinette.

Education was a tremendous part of Ione's life. After obtaining a bachelor's degree in education, she became an Elementary School Teacher. She and Paul were lifelong members at Calvary Lutheran Church, where Ione also taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed many sports, but especially enjoyed golfing with Paul. They also enjoyed traveling the world together. Ione had a great love for music; she loved to play the piano and sing. Ione never stopped. She always looked forward to her next great adventure. However, there was nothing more important that spending time with her family. Ione truly loved being with her family.

Ione is survived by her husband, Paul; sons, Charles (Ann), David (Carrie), Thomas (Christine) and Peter (Barbara); grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Preston, Julia, Charlie, Edward and Henry; and numerous other extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Elmer.

A visitation will take place at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Calvary Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Jeff Fricke officiating. Interment at Marinette Forest Home Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Ione's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. Her family would especially like to thank the staff and caregivers at Angel's Touch and Acera Care Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2019
