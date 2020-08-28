Ira "Ike" and Betty Smith
Green Bay - Ira "Ike" B. Smith, 91, and Betty M. Smith, 90, both passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Green Bay. The end of a true love story… they passed side by side in their own home surrounded by their family.
Ike and Betty owned and operated Mr. Outboard's for 30 years. They enjoyed serving their customers from which many became lifelong friends.
Ike loved fishing, hunting, cooking, gardening and music. He was well known in the music community for his talents on standup bass and played in many different groups over the years. River City Six, Talk of the Town and over 50 years with the Last of the Big Bands just to name a few. Ike grew the best tomatoes in town. He also nurtured 2 small apple trees in his backyard to which he grafted over 21 different varieties.
Ike did everything with perfection. The family often joked… "There's the right way, the wrong way and Ike's way. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He was also a long standing member of the Masons Theodore Roosevelt Lodge 322.
Betty loved being a Grandma and Great Grandma more than anything. She was ever so proud of all their accomplishments. She was the sweetest soul with a giggle we will always remember. Her favorite pastime was building jigsaw puzzles. With each new puzzle she'd say… "This is the hardest one I've ever done," yet she would enjoy finishing each one. Betty looked forward each year to making Christmas cookies with her girls. She always marveled over how many were made and would tease Julie that she was a tough boss. Betty's favorite teams were the Brewers and the Packers. She never missed a game. Though a little worried when Brett left, in the end # 12, Aaron Rodgers, turned out to be her main man.
Ike and Betty leave behind their two daughters, Julie Smith and Patti Smith; two granddaughters, Jayda Ekholm and Kelsey (Camron) Junion and five great grandchildren, Noah, Zara, Simon & Levi Ekholm and Tilly Junion. Betty is further survived by her sister, Joyce (Royal) Shackelford as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends may at First United Church of Christ, 509 S Webster Ave. on Friday, September 4 after 5:00 pm until the time of service. Memorial service at 7:00 pm with Pastor Robert Laubenstein officiating. Military honors for Ike will follow the service. Entombment at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in their names. Online condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.prokowall.com
. Seating will be socially distanced, and masks will be required.
The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Unity Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they gave their parents.