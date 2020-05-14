|
Ira Ferrier
Green Bay - Ira Ferrier, 88, Green Bay resident, passed away on May 12, 2020.
He was born on June 9, 1931 to the late Desire and Mary (Liebergen) Ferrier in Dyckesville, WI. He married the former Judy Lumaye on May 9, 1964 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They recently celebrated 56 wonderful years together.
Ira worked for Kewaunee Engineering, Feeco International, and Martin Hardware Inc.
He loved hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, and playing cards.
Ira loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, children Joe (Trudy), Curt (Melanie), and Gene and friend Tammy, grandchildren: Kevin Ferrier, Amanda (Tristain) Cook and Amber (Jake) Reinhold, great-grandchildren: Ellie Reinhold and Josephine Cook, brother Walter (Donna) Ferrier, sister Jean (Harvey) Parson, brother-in-law Leon (Donna) Behnke, godchildren, Dennis Malcore and Gail Selby, and many nieces and nephews.
Ira is preceded in death by his parents, three infant sons, brothers: Henry, Bernard, Donald, Martin, and Arnold Ferrier, sister and brother-in-law Lorraine (Robert) Malcore; sisters-in-law: Jane Ferrier, Shirley Ferrier Gebhard and Patricia Behnke, and in-laws: Leo and Deloris Lumaye.
Due to the current health restrictions surrounding the COVID 19 Pandemic private funeral services were held by the family. Ira has been entombed in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance of Ira please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Ira's family wishes to thank Doctors K. McDougal, Gala, and Schlueter, along with staff of Unity Hospice, and Home Health Care for the kind and diligent care given to Ira.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 14 to May 17, 2020