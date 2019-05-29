Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family
1307 Lourdes Avenue
De Pere, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family
1307 Lourdes Avenue
De Pere, WI
Ira Thiry Obituary
Ira Thiry

De Pere - Ira Constant Thiry, 94, De Pere, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday morning, May 26, 2019. The son of Jule and Virginia (Alsteen) Thiry was born in Michigan on July 12, 1924.

Ira was the ninth of ten children, and his mother passed when he was quite young. He grew up helping with the cheese factory that his father owned. After high school, Ira enlisted in the Army. He was very proud of his service in World War II.

On December 28, 1946, Ira married Dorothy Van Lanen at St. Boniface Church in De Pere. Together, Ira and Dorothy raised eight children. They loved traveling, especially in their later years. Their travels took them all over the United States to visit the kids and attend Army reunions. Ira said the Redwoods in California were the greatest thing he'd ever seen.

Ira loved to build. He built his family home and a lot of the furniture inside of it. He was always willing to help with a project and his grandchildren will always remember what he taught them along the way.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorothy; his children, Susan Herrmann, Arizona, Judith Punzel, Fort Atkinson, Kathleen (John Carpenter) Thiry, California, Marilyn Byrne, De Pere, James (Debra) Thiry, De Pere, Steven (Chris) Thiry, Kentucky, David (Lucy) Thiry, Little Suamico, and Mary (Earl) Bangert, Texas.

Ira is further survived by his 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as other members of his extended family and close friends, among them, Joseph Herrmann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jule and Virginia; his step-mother, Anna; all of his siblings; sons-in-law Fred Punzel and Michael Byrne; and great-grandchildren, Jessica and David Byrne.

Family and friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father Benny Jacob, O.Praem officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend thanks to the entire staffs at Renaissance Assisted Living, Rennes Health & Rehab Center and Unity Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Glory Honor Flight, P.O.Box 482, Menasha WI 54952. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019
