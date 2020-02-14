|
|
Irene Agnes (Wojciechowski) Pranica
Sobieski - Irene Agnes (Wojciechowski) Pranica, 81, a lifelong resident of Sobieski and lifetime member of St. John Cantius parish, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 following a brief illness.
She was born February 19, 1938 to Stanley E. and Joan (Piojda) Wojciechowski. Irene graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1956 and continued her education at Alverno College in Milwaukee, where she earned her degree in sociology. After graduation, she was a caseworker for the Apostolate of the Green Bay Diocese from 1960 until 1968.
Irene married Andrew Pranica at St. John Cantius Church in Sobieski on August 24, 1963, and after his passing, was the parish secretary for St. John Cantius through its transition to St. Maximillian Kolbe parish from 1995-2018. In addition, Irene volunteered at Unity Hospice for more than two decades, facilitating grief support groups and knitting more than 200 prayer shawls for patients.
She is survived by her son, Peter and his wife Johanna of Memphis; daughter, Mary of Minneapolis; and by her sisters, Carol Schauer and Lottie Schilawski; as well as sister-in-law, Isabelle Wojciechowski; and nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew; and by her brother, Joseph.
Visitation will be in the gathering area at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, (St. John Cantius site) 6051 Noble St., Sobieski, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding, with burial in the church cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be sent to Unity Hospice, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Irene's friends and neighbors who were of great support and assistance, Joan Brusewitz, Dale Maske, the Michael DeValk family, and Kay Mitchell. The family also expresses their gratitude to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for their exceptional care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020