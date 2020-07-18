Irene Anderson



Marinette -



Irene L. Anderson, 97, of Marinette, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Oconto. She was born May 27, 1923 in Marinette to Edward and Martha (Hackbarth) Falk, residing in Marinette for most of her life. She married Darrell B. Anderson on May 4, 1946. He preceded her in death on March 6, 1982.



She lived a life that mattered. She devoted her life to loving and caring for her husband and family and was dedicated to spending time with her two special needs children. She spent 40 years as part of a card club of which the same six women were members. A faithful Christian, Irene was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Marinette.



She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Alma Anderson of Little Suamico, Wis. and other family members and friends.



In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Dan; a daughter, Noreen; brothers, Harold, Tommy and Lloyd; and sisters, Ruth and Edna; along with her beloved 5 Grand dogs and 6 Grand cats.



Due to current public health concerns, a private graveside service will be held at Glenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Keith Kolstad officiating.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to both Hospice and Care Partners Assisted Living in Oconto for their care, kindness and compassion to both of us and Irene, giving her a quality of life otherwise not possible for the last 2 years!



Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home is assisting the family.









