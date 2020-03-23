Resources
Cedar Falls - Irene Boutott, 100, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, March 20, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born March 21, 1919 in Green Bay, Wis., daughter of Anton and Mary (Walczyk) Siudzinski. Irene married Wallace Boutott on November 14, 1942 at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church in Green Bay, Wis; he preceded her in death on July 28, 1986.

Irene was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She loved her grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and playing cards and games.

Survivors include her son, Joe (Mary) Boutott of Cedar Falls, two daughters, Kathie (Gottfried) Kotscher of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Geralynn (Richard Smith) Whetro of Huntington Beach, Calif, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and a brother, Norbert Siudzinski of Green Bay, Wis.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wallace, two sons, Dennis and Gerard Boutott and a daughter Eileen Silver.

Private family services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to: New Aldaya Lifescapes, St. Edward Catholic Church, St. Patrick Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgraup.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
