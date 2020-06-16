Irene Breitzman

Irene BreitzmanCecil - Irene E. Breitzman, age 98, of Cecil, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. Irene was born on September 25, 1921, in the Town of Washington, to the late Fred and Freida (Werner) Wolf. Irene was united in marriage to Vernon "Roger" Breitzman at St. John's Lutheran Church in the Town of Green Valley. Irene took pride in the family dairy farm and worked on the farm for much of her life. Later, she worked in a bean factory and then at Green Bay Cheese until retiring. Irene was a loved and faithful member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, White Clay Lake, where she assisted in Sunday school and the Ladies Aid. She also devoted time to her community by delivering meals on wheels. Irene loved gardening and especially enjoyed tending to her pear trees. She will be dearly missed by her loving family as well as all who knew and loved her.Irene is survived by: her daughters, Barbara (Joe) Rotondo of Cecil and Sue (Paul) Pasowicz of Green Bay; her daughter-in-law, Jean Breitzman of Cecil; her grandchildren, Kay (Rich) Wauters, Paul (Annette) Breitzman, Joy (Chris Wood) Breitzman, Roberta (Nathan) Davis, Samantha Pasowicz, Andrew (Yan) Pasowicz, and Daniel (Stephanie) Pasowicz; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Paige, Travis, Aaron, Abbey, and Zane; and great-great-granddaughter, Pyper. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by: her husband, Roger; her son, Roger Breitzman; her parents, Fred and Freida; and her siblings, Edna, Henry, and Fritz.A memorial service for Irene will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, White Clay Lake. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service.