Irene D. Engstrom
Green Bay - Irene D. Engstrom, 90, Green Bay, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1928 in Wrightstown, WI to William and Cecelia (Kempen) Gonnering.
Irene attended St. Mary's grade school in Wrightstown, Wrightstown High School and graduated from East De Pere High School, Class of 1946. She worked at Wisconsin Telephone Company, Prange's, and Younkers. On June 24, 1950, she married Eugene R. Engstrom. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, golfing, bowling, camping, fishing and playing bridge and sheepshead. Irene was always visiting people and helping them when they were in need. She had a great sense of humor and was a fantastic cook.
Irene is survived her children, Bob Engstrom, Kathy Engstrom; two grandchildren, Robby Engstrom, Jason (Nicole) Engstrom; three great-grandchildren, Breanna, Bailey, Jennesa; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Abbey, Cameron and Carson; and her sister, Rosie Dubois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Engstrom; her daughter, Diane Engstrom; brothers and sisters and their spouses, Norbert (Evelyn) VanderPerren, Robert (Leah) Gonnering, Germaine (Gary) Greening; Vincent (Helen) Gonnering, Marvin (Delores) Gonnering, Rolly (Ethel) Matzke, Bud (Sylvia) Gonnering, Marion Gonnering, Margie (Chet) Dollar, Donald (Betty) Gonnering, and Ralph (Elaine) Gonnering; and a brother-in-law, Donald Corrigan.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday. The Mass of Resurrection will be held at 11 a.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Bishops Court, St. Mary's Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, Unity Hospice, Heartland Hospice, Blaney Funeral Home, Annunciation Parish, and Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.
