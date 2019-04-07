|
Irene G. Sadler Gauthier
Green Bay - Irene Grace Sadler Gauthier, age 99 of Green Bay passed away peacefully in her 100th year on Friday, February 8, 2019. Irene was born on April 3, 1919 in Cato, Wisconsin to Walter and Rose (Barry) Mc Culley. The youngest of four vivacious daughters, Irene attended a one room school house until 8th grade and graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and received her Nursing Degree from Holy Family School of Nursing in 1940. Irene was Second Lieutenant on staff at the 94th Evacuation Hospital in Italy and Africa during WWII as a nurse from 1942-1944. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital prior to the war and 35+ years after in Obstetrics.
She was a patient, kind, selfless person who was a devout Irish Catholic. Those who had the opportunity to spend time with Irene knew she was a special person. Her wisdom, calm disposition, and sincerity touched the lives of many. Irene was an avid reader, bowler, enjoyed sports and loved baking brownies for all family functions.
Preceded in death by parents, husbands Lee H. Sadler, 1946-1963 and Norbert A. Gauthier Sr. 1972-1998; her sisters and their spouses; Agnes (Art) Stadler, Kathryn Mc Culley and Florence (C.N.) Christensen; nephew Robert Stadler; niece Julie Christensen; stepson Norbert Gauthier Jr.; step-grandson Gary Robb and step great-great grandchild Parker Le Tourneau.
She is survived by daughter, Rosemary (Dan) Olson of Plymouth, MN and sons James and Patrick Sadler of Green Bay; grand-daughter Erinn Irene Olson, Golden Valley, MN. Also survived by her step children, Wayne (Judie) Gauthier, Green Bay, Michael (Nancy) Gauthier, Green Bay, Walter (Cathy) Gauthier, Ann Arbor, MI, Paul (Georgette) Gauthier of Maui, HI, Rosemary (James) Lawler, Green bay and David Gauthier, Green Bay; step daughter-in-law, Juanita Gauthier, Wausau. She is further survived by 18 step grandchildren, 35 step great-grandchildren and 10 step great-great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S. Monroe Street, Green Bay, on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9:30AM to 11:15AM to honor Irene's wonderful life. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30AM with Fr. Joseph Dorner officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded after mass for both Irene and her son, Pat. Interment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family expresses its deep gratitude to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for providing exceptional loving, tender care.
Irene's family respectfully requests no flowers be sent, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019