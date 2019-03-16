|
Irene Ledvina
Pilsen - Irene A. Ledvina, 95 of Pilsen, died Saturday evening, March 09, 2019. On October 13, 1923 she was born in Milwaukee to the late Adam and Pauline (Winicki) Piszczek. She attended St. Mathew Catholic Grade School and graduated from South Division High School, Milwaukee. She lived across from Mitchell Park, enjoyed many activities and events, especially the Great 4th of July Celebration held at the park. Irene married Ardeal A. Ledvina on June 3, 1944 at St. Cyril and St. Methodious Church, Eaton. Together they farmed in the Pilsen area. He preceded her in death on November 26, 1982. Irene enjoyed bowling, card games of Poker, Farkle, Sheepshead and many family gatherings at the "Bootka" (Polish for small house) with her Milwaukee brothers and sisters.
Survivors include five daughters, Mary Jane Chervenka, Stangelville; Carol (Lloyd) Kwasny, Green Bay; Pat (Dale) Jandrain, Luxemburg; Joanne (Lee) Ledvina, Kewaunee; Sue (Tom) Rydzewski, Luxemburg; twin sons, Jim (Mary) Ledvina, John (Leah) Ledvina, all of Luxemburg, 24 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, two godsons, Tom Taubert and Gary Ledvina.
Irene was preceded in death by one son in law, Denis Chervenka; two grandsons, infant, David Chervenka, Dale Chervenka; brothers and sisters, Stanley, John (Floss), Ben (Ruth), Anna, Marge, Marie, Therese, Rose (Paul), Delores, Helen, Clara. Brother in law and sisters in law, Mayme and Alvin Cherney, Jim and Rose Ledvina.
Friends may call between 9:00 and 10:45 am, Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Therese Parish, St. Joseph-St. John Site, Pilsen. Funeral 11:00 am on Monday at the church with Rev. Dennis Drury officiating and Christal Wavrunek assisting. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Pilsen.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Ledvina Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019