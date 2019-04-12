|
Irene M. (Vickman) Heesaker
Green Bay - Irene M. (Vickman) Heesaker, 94, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019. She was born February 6, 1925 to the late John & Viola (Davister) Vickman. She met the love of her life, Andrew P. Heesaker, at a roller-skating rink and they married at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on August 29, 1943. She worked at Northern Glove & Mitten on Green Bay's East Side for 32 years where she sewed government issue gloves and mittens until she retired in 1977, shortly after her beloved Andy went to heaven at a much too young of age.
Irene never let the grass grow under her feet. She loved sewing and bowling and travelled both in the U.S. as well as to several foreign countries. She also loved to bake; it was always fun to go to "Grandma's House" to make Christmas cutouts and her Pecan Pie is legendary! She was a fixture for many years at Swanstone Gardens where she assisted her nephew David Calhoun, with who she had a very special bond, preparing and serving lunches.
In the later years of her life, she remained active by spending time volunteering at VFW Post 9677 in Bellevue and playing cards at the Allouez Senior Center where she often insisted to be the one to keep score because in her words, "it keeps my mind going".
Irene also loved her Green Bay Packers! She and her husband Andy were original season ticket holders and rarely missed watching a game. She had memorabilia throughout every room in her home, including a Packers/Bear blanket gifted to her by her granddaughter in-law Rebecca, to fuel the fire in the fun-loving rivalry she had with her grandson-in-law Ron, a Bears fan.
Most of all, Irene loved and cherished her family. She was an integral part of every one of their lives; there wasn't a week that went by where either a phone call or visit was made. She will be greatly missed!
Irene is survived by her loving daughter Karen (Heesaker) Reeves; 3 grandchildren, Joseph Kamenick, Deborah (Ron) Stott, Andrew (Rebecca) Kamenick; great-grandson Matthew Everard; 2 great-great grandchildren, Serenity Grutza, Charles Schweigl.
Irene is also survived by brother Ronald (Joan) Vickman; godchildren, Mark Vickman, Sue Wachowski; 2 sisters-in-law, Joan Otto, Evelyn Heesaker; brother-in-law, Chester Kukla; many nieces and nephews with special thanks to Kathy Vickman; your visits were very much appreciated.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents; 2 brothers, Harold Vickman, Richard Vickman; 6 sisters, Armella Verheyden, Mable Pansch, Rosella Calewarts, Grace Calhoon, Minerva Pasterski, Dolores Kukla; 2 sisters-in-law, Lois Vickman, Dorothy Heesaker.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, April 15th at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to VFW Post 9677, 3323 Kewaunee Rd., Green Bay, WI 54311. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Irene's family extends a special word of thanks to the caring staff of Angels on Humboldt and Compassus (Craig, Kelly, Michelle). Irene had many kind words for those of you who assisted her during her stay, and we are truly grateful to you for taking such good care of her!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019