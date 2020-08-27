1/1
Irene McMullen
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene McMullen

Pulaski - Irene "Kraut" McMullen, 81, of Pulaski, WI formerly of Long Lake-Newald, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with family at her side. Irene was born November 16, 1938 in Oberdorf, Germany to the late Frederick "Fritz" and Caroline (Haas) Beck. One of six children, she attended Bopfingen Schools, graduating the 8th grade in 1952. Unable to attend high school, she began working as a nanny for a butcher/shopkeeper family then moved with her sister, Maryanne, to Stuttgart, where they worked, roomed and boarded at the Stuttgart Hospital.

On October 3, 1961, she married the late Albert Lee McMullen in Stuttgart and they went on to have 4 daughters. They moved to the United States in 1962 and Irene became a US Citizen in the early 70's. She owned Kraut's Place tavern in Fredonia, WI. After selling the tavern, she moved her family further north where she co-managed Ray and Irene's Sportsman's Inn for many years. Irene loved a cold beer, shared many a good joke and was great at running a successful business.

Irene was a very caring, devoted mother with strong family values and consistently provided a well-kempt home. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, canning and story-telling with her grandkids. She took pride in her German heritage, passing down many delicious, unwritten recipes. She was famous for her enormous German pancakes (frisbees!), German potato salad and red cabbage. Also known as "Grandma Weenie," she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren, cherishing each and every train ride, zoo visit, festival, shopping trip and story-telling activity. She will forever be known as the rock of the family.

Irene was a long-time attending member of the Long Lake Bible Church and held a strong faith in God.

Irene is survived by daughters: Sharon Faye (Timothy) Leffler of Florence, WI, Tammy Lynn (Stephen) Hodgson of Suamico, WI and Michelle Renee (Todd) Geffers of North Dakota; 9 grandchildren: Christopher, Chad, Chantel, Cheyenne, Myranda, Stephen Jr., Myriah, Danny and Breanne; 9 great-grandchildren and many relatives in Germany.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Lee McMullen.

Visitation will be held at Long Lake Bible Church (11840 Maple St., Long Lake, WI), Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 11 AM to 12 PM. A funeral service will follow at 12 PM at the church. Burial will be in Long Lake Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Irene's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the medical teams at St. Mary's Hospital, St. Vincent Hospital, Crossroads West Nursing Home for their care and compassion and to the first responders of Pulaski, WI that assisted when she was in need.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Long Lake Bible Church
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Long Lake Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved