Irene Ray
Alaska, WI - Irene (Dubois) Ray, 88, passed away on October 4, 2019 in Green Bay. Irene was born December 6, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois. Irene was the youngest of three children. She shared memories of what it was like to be born into the Great Depression with her family—from inventive recipes to working as a candy striper at a local hospital. Although times were tough, she looked back fondly, often recalling taking the bus at a very young age, with her dear friend Lois, to the movies and stores. Irene attended Taft High School near Norwood Park, IL, and it was there that she met her future husband, Robert Ray.
Irene and Robert were married in 1950 and had five children. After her youngest child was born, Irene attended college at Northeastern Illinois University where she received a Bachelor's degree and teaching certification. She began her teaching career in 1967 at North School, in Itasca, IL. In 1970, Robert, who drove truck for Sinclair Oil, transferred to Green Bay, and he and Irene purchased their home in Alaska, Wisconsin. Irene obtained a teaching job at Marquette Middle School in Kewaunee and taught there until her retirement in 1992.
Irene loved travel, golfing, baking and gardening. She devoted much of her time to her many grandchildren and taught many of her grandchildren these hobbies.
Shortly after retiring, Irene began to raise leader dogs. She raised eight dogs, obtaining each as a puppy, raising them for a year, and then having the very difficult task of surrendering them to the Leader Dog School for the Blind. Her dogs went on to guide people in Spain, North Carolina, and Chile.
Irene never stopped putting her children's wellbeing above all other concerns. Any child or grandchild who visited was always welcomed and loved and became the center of attention. Family gatherings were an event, with well-planned yard games, rocket launchings and board games.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Leland Dubois and Bernice (Kapuska) Dubois, her brother Alex Dubois, sister Veronica (Dubois) Boyle, grandchild Jacqueline Ray and great grandchild Maisie Ray.
Irene is survived by her husband, Robert Ray, children Mary (Kes) Smith, Norman (Judy) Ray, Daniel (Julie) Ray, Steven (Pam) Ray, and Sally (Robert) Lord. Grandchildren Amanda Harris, Jason (Haiyin) Harris, Heidi Ray, Tim (Sarah) Ray, Derek (Bridget) Ray, Jim (Jamie) Ray, Kurt (Holly) Ray, Robert Ray, Carrie and Ethan Ray, Helen and George Lord. Great-grandchildren Vivian and Edwin Harris; Wyatt and Evan Funk; Colin and Cole Ray; Brogan, Liam and Cate Ray; Ruby and Calum Ray; McKenzie, Tegan and Kennedy Ray; Natalie Ray; and Emiliano Ramirez.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Friday, October 25, between 3-6 PM, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay. It was Irene's wish that in lieu of flowers, mourners give flowers to a loved one. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com Monetary donations may be given in memory of Irene to The Leader Dogs for the Blind https://www.leaderdog.org/donate/
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019