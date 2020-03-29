|
Irene Rovinski
Green Bay - Irene (Behnke) Rovinski went to her eternal home on March 27, 2020. She was born in Abrams to the late Charles and Alma (Beyer) Behnke. Irene married the late Edward Rovinski on July 7, 1943, in South Carolina. She worked in Chicago during the war years and when her husband came home from the war, they bought a farm in Oconto County. Upon retirement they moved to Green Bay.
Survivors are her two children, Judy (Bob) Filleman, TX, and James (Kathryn) Rovinski, VA; sister-in-law, Jeanne Behnke, PA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents, Charles and Alma Behnke; four sisters, Elsie (Bill) Peters, Hattie (Fred) Eichmann, Clara (Marlo) Bohl, and Esther (Herbert) Wach; and one brother, Elmer Behnke.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in the Fort Howard Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
We would like to extend a sincere thank you to Mom's wonderful friends and neighbors who were always looking out for her. Many thanks to our wonderful cousin Pam Lemirande who was always there for Mom no matter what it was about. Along with Mom's special friend Ray Rollin who helped her out so much, he saw to it that Mom was never alone for Holidays and Sundays. Thank you to Dr. Goolsby and all the other doctors for the care they gave to Irene and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020