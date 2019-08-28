|
|
Irvin Dart
Luxemburg - Irvin L. Dart, 87, Luxemburg, died Sunday morning, August 25, 2019. He was born in Brown County on September 13, 1931 to the late Fred J. and Mabel (Rogers) Dart. On January 5, 1949, Irvin married Betty Jane Hermans in Dubuque, Iowa. Seventy years of marriage was celebrated this year. Together they ran a dairy farm in the area until retirement in 1997. His enjoyments included playing cards, gardening, watching birds and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Betty and their two sons, Dale (Mary) Dart, Shawano; Ken (Cathy) Dart, Luxemburg; eight grandchildren, Kim (R.J. Elsing) Dart-Elsing, Kyle Dart, Kris Dart, Keith (April) Dart, Mike (Laura) Dart, Joanne (Brad) Belter, Julie (Ryan) Dahlke, Jenny (Kit) Bongle; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
Irvin was preceded in death by one sister, Rita Delveaux; his father in law and mother in law, Henry and Emily Hermans.
Friends may call 3:30 to 6:30 pm at the McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, Thursday, August 29, 2019. Closing parish prayer 6:30 pm on Thursday. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:45 am on Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Sugarbush. Funeral 11:00 am on Friday at the church with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating and Cheryl Maricque assisting. Entombment in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. www.mcmahonfh.com
The Dart family wishes to thank the staff of Odd Fellows in Allouez for taking such great care of Irvin.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019