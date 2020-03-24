|
|
Irvin J. Peterson, Sr.
Las Vegas, NV - Irvin J. Peterson Sr., age 54, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 15, 2020.
Irvin was born in Manitowoc, WI on May 5, 1965 to Gloria (Schraeder) Peterson and the late Earl I. Peterson. Irvin lived a full life dedicated to family & service. After graduating from Kewaunee High in 1983, he followed his father's footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a photographer in 1984. That enlistment took him on a lifelong journey stretching from Nevada to the Philippines, Japan, Alaska and finally back to Nevada again where he later retired as Master Sergeant after 24 years of service. During that time, he started a family with 5 children, created hundreds of fond memories with family and friends, and after retirement continued to support the military as a civilian in Las Vegas. He loved hunting, fishing, and perfecting the art of swearing at the TV with his father on game night. He will be missed dearly and sorely.
He is survived by his three sons: Irvin Jr.; Nick and his son, Lucas; and Kenneth; daughter, Amanda (Tate) Ingram; his mother, Gloria Peterson of Algoma; three sisters: Lori (Lee) Wessel of Algoma, and their children David, Leslie, and Hannah; Johanna Peterson of Luxemburg, and her sons, Jerry and Josh; Gloria (Dale) Christoph of Boyd, and their children Trystan, Travis, Trevor, Trisha, Trent, Trace, and Treyton. Irvin is also survived by his girlfriend, Tracy Rohr and her children: Jonathan (Harley) Duesing and their children Kaylin and William; Taylor Duesing and her daughter, Kailea; and the mother of his children: Nikki Butterfield.
Irvin was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristin Peterson (1988) and his father, Earl Peterson (2020).
Immediate family will gather privately at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. A prayer will be led by Pastor Joel McKenney at the burial site in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers. Military honors will be presented immediately after.
A celebration of life will be held in Las Vegas for local family and friends at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels of Two Rivers is serving the Peterson family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020