Irwin Kniess
Newald - Irwin "Irv" Roy Kniess died peacefully at home embraced by loved ones on March 1, 2019 in Newald, WI at the age of 85. He was born February 16, 1934 in Newald the son of Royal and Grace (Davis) Kniess. He married Julayne (Julie) Ardis Waldon on June 9, 1956. Irv worked for Hiawatha Mine in Iron River, MI for 11 years. He later worked for C Reiss Coal Co. in Green Bay, WI for 31 years until his retirement in 1998. Irv returned to his homestead in Newald with his loving wife Julie. Irv enjoyed family fishing trips to Big Twin Lake and deer hunting, always in search of the 30 point buck. He enjoyed driving through the National Forest and around the horn enjoying the scenery.
Surviving Irv are his daughters: Catherine Treml, CA; Deborah Kniess, Newald; Cassandra Kniess-Crawford, Argonne; son, David (Terry) Kniess, Green Bay; grandchildren, Eric Kniess, Jason Mellen, Crystal Verdegan, Serena (Jeffery) Christian, Ryan Kniess; sister-in-law Evelyn Kniess, Bismarck MI.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Aldora Kniess; Beverly (Ken) Klahn; brothers, Willard (Dawn) Kniess; Victor (Vivian) Kniess; Duwaine Kniess; Ashton Kniess and Ray Kniess.
Irwin will be greatly missed by his special friend Corrine Liemerande, nephew, Duwaine (Lana) Kniess; Huck and Rita, Scotty and Jacqueline and many other family and friends.
We would like to thank Rochelle for the care and compassion she gave, Long Lake Rescue Squad and CJ's Bar for all your kindness.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Crandon with Pastor Kyle Verage officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019