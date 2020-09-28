Isabella Mae "Bella" Leurquin
Oconto - Isabella Mae "Bella" Leurquin, 28, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born on July 21, 1992, in Green Bay to Carrie Mier and David Leurquin.
Bella attended Southwest High School. She enjoyed playing soccer and football with her siblings. She loved writing, going on long walks and spending time with her family, especially her children and nephew who were the light of her life.
Bella will be remembered for her incredible patience and grace. She had a generous heart. She will be deeply missed by her family as well as her many, many friends.
Survivors include her son, Briydan Leurquin; daughter, Maliyah Leurquin-Micoliczyk; nephew: Rollan Caldwell IV; her parents, Carrie Mier, and David Leurquin; siblings, Katrina Leurquin, Damien Bailey, Devon Mier, Savannah Mier; grandparents, Edward Kottke, and Debra Kobs; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Joseph and Euretha B. Forst.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, October 5; followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Bella Leurquin's family and they will be forwarded on. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bella's name.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of the 6th and 9th floors of St. Vincent Hospital as well as Unity Hospice for the exceptional, sincere care given to Bella and her family.