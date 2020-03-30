Resources
Green Bay - Isabelle B. Wilkinson, age 85, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born January 2, 1935 in Green Bay, daughter of the late William and Celia (Mancoski) Fritsch.

Isabelle married Alfred Wilkinson after he had returned from serving in the US Army during the Korean War. The couple shared 65 years of marriage and were blessed with 6 sons. They met at a dance at St. Norbert College, and they shared a love of dance and music throughout their life.

Isabelle was a talented artist and loved working on craft projects to give to family and friends or to sell. Isabelle and Alfred enjoyed traveling and camping. They were able to travel extensively throughout the United States with their boys. They also traveled a lot internationally as a couple, including trips to Europe and Mexico. Many years during their retirement included trips to Maggie Valley, NC, and the Smokey Mountains where they would spend their Fall weather months on vacation. First and foremost, Isabelle was a devoted wife and loving mother who passed down many skills to her sons, especially her talents in the kitchen.

Isabelle is survived by 4 sons: John, Keith, Kurt (Ellen) and Michael (Jaspal); 8 grandchildren: Andrew (Rahmat) and Emily (Abayo) and their 2 children, Fola and Tayo, Ross and Max, Kory (Kelsey), Carissa and Cody and Tanner; 5 siblings: Donny, Dorothy, Arlene, Teresa and Germaine; 2 brothers-in law, Don (Marsha) and Lou (Mary Ann) and a sister-in-law, Kathy (Gary) Jost.

She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Pat and Mark and 8 siblings: Bernice, Rosemary, Paul, Victor, Vincent, Anna Jane, Margaret and Marion.

In accordance with Isabelle's wishes, her body will be donated to the UW-Madison Body Donation program in hopes to provide a valuable resource to Juvenile Diabetes Research, a cause very close to her heart. No public services will be held.

Isabelle's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Edenbrook and Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
