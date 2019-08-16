|
|
Isabelle Luebeck
Suring - Isabelle E. Luebeck, age 86 of Suring, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Isabelle was born on April 27, 1933 in the Town of Breed to the late Arthur and Clara (Zimmerman) Heise. On February 11, 1950, Isabelle married Ellsworth "Ecker" Luebeck at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Breed. Together they built a house and raised five children on Heise Road. Isabelle founded and organized the Suring Labor Day Talent Show for many years. She enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls, costume jewelry, and John Wayne memorabilia. Isabelle also enjoyed playing the autoharp and accordion, as well as watching scary movies. She was very proud of her flower beds, tending to them with care. At Christmas time, Isabelle made and sold many Christmas wreaths throughout the community. Isabelle always made time to see her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sports activities.
Isabelle is survived by her five children, David (Carol) Luebeck, Julie (Herb) Verhagen, Lisa (Tod) Anderson, Jefferey (Jackie) Luebeck, and Christopher (Jeni) Luebeck; brother, Leonard (Delores) Heise Sr.; sister, Betty Van Rens; ten grandchildren, Mindy, Heather, Lindsey, Samantha, Christian, Shane, Adam, Brieanna, Bailey, and Hunter; six step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ellsworth; brother, Arnold Heise; brother-in-law, Clayton Van Rens.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Breed from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:30 AM with Pastor Paul Scheunemann officiating. Isabelle will be interred in Breed Union Cemetery beside her husband. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Isabelle wanted to thank her family and friends for the support they gave her, as well as Pastor Paul Scheunemann for his prayers and comfort. Further thanks to the CNA's and staff at Atrium Post Acute Care Center in Oconto Falls for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019