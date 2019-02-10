Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
1925 - 2019
Isidra Cadena Obituary
Isidra Cadena

Pulaski - Isidra Cadena, 93, Pulaski, passed away Sat. Feb. 2, 2019, at her home. Born May 15, 1925, in Kansas, she is the daughter of the late Clemente and Gabriella (Molina) Peña. Isidra moved to Green Bay where she raised her family. She recently re-located to Pulaski. Isidra married Julian G. Gonzalez and he preceded her in death in 1952. She later married Enrique "Henry" Cadena and he also preceded her in death in 1990.

Isidra is survived by five children, Julio (Pamela) Gonzalez, Irene Miller, Marcie (Jim) Phillips, San Juan "John" (Angela) Cadena, and Daniel Cadena; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Maggie Gonzalez; and son, Enrique "Pepe" Cadena.

Visitation at Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird Street on Wed. Feb. 13, 2019, from 2pm until the time of the service at 3pm. Burial in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.

Isidra's family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Country Villa Assisted Living in Pulaski.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
