Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
140 S. Monroe Ave.
1923 - 2019
Green Bay - Ivan Martin Berg, age 96, of Green Bay, WI, died September 11, 2019. He was born April 26, 1923 in Stratford, WI to the late Elmer and Elizabeth (DeBruin) Berg. He served in WWII in the US Navy Air Corps as an Aircrewman in Patrol Bombing Squadron 103 in the Bay of Biscay and the English Channel from 1944-1945. He married Mildred Borowitz at St. Benedict Catholic Church on November 15, 1952. They have 14 children.

Ivan is survived by his former wife, Mildred and his children: Joseph, Mary (Mark) Mitzuk, Theresa Dinning, Judie (Greg) Kamps, Anthony (Kris), John, Germaine (John) Vicchiollo, Michael, William (Angela), Joan (Michael) DiGregorio, Betty (David) Bui, Rebecca (Timothy) Van Zeeland, Lori (Sean) Miller, and Paul (Kelly). He is also survived by one sister, Grace Burkard, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his four brothers: Lawrence, Byron, Maurice, James, and one sister, Rose Carlson.

Ivan's Catholic faith was very important to him. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial for Ivan will be held on September 17, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 140 S. Monroe Ave., with Very Reverend Brian Belongia officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:00am until the time of Mass. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bayshore Village.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
