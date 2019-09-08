|
|
Iyone D. (Pilon) Tilkens
Green Bay - Iyone D. Tilkens, 92, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 18, 1927 in Green Bay to Eugene and Irene (Hilker) Pilon. On May 31, 1947 she married Harold J. Tilkens at St. Patrick Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2009.
Iyone had a zest for life. She enjoyed swimming and boasted that she swam at every pool in Green Bay. She enjoyed being crafty. She made beautiful beaded Christmas ornaments yearly for her grandchildren and enjoyed knitting. Iyone enjoyed the outdoors and many hunting trips with her husband. Iyone's main purpose in life was to care for her family and she truly enjoyed every minute and laughs they shared.
Survivors include her six children and their spouses, Peggy and Ronald Jarvey, Donna and Pete Johnson, Janice and Paul Teeter, Carla and Harry McFall, Paul and Lisa Tilkens, Todd and Teresa Tilkens, a daughter-in-law, Jackie Tilkens; her grandchildren, Jeff (special friend, Jean Jacobs) Jarvey, Bob (Jodie) Jarvey, Heidi (Dan) Lade, Nikki (Brian) Mahoney, Cory (Dawn) McFarlane, Tara (Keith) Cottrel, Jeremy (Rachel) Johnson, Tammy (special friend, Jason) Johnson, Heather Caauwe, Joshua (special friend, Billie) Teeter, Travis (special friend, Liz) McFall, Kimberly (Matt) Verheyen, Kyle (special friend, Dani Bertrand) McFall, Ross (special friend, Jeni) Tilkens, Casey Tilkens, Tanner Tilkens, Sarah Tilkens, Allen Cunningham; many, many, many great-grandchildren, many great-great grandchildren; she is also survived by a sister, Delphine Gerdman; and special family friends, Bob and Helen Schneider; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her two sons, Mark and Jack; her parents, Eugene and Irene Pilon; two brothers, Eugene Pilon and Donald Pilon.
Friends may call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 10 a.m. to Noon Thursday. The Funeral Mass will be at Noon Thursday at the church with Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The Tilkens family extends their gratitude to Unity Hospice and the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence especially, Mary, Barb, Lori and Phillip.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019