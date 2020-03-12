|
|
Jacalyn "Jackie" Amschler
Howard - Jacalyn "Jackie" Amschler, 68, went home to her Heavenly Father on March 9th, 2020. Although she passed away unexpectedly, she was surrounded by loved ones in her final moments. Jackie was born on July 2, 1951, to Josephine (Rovinski) and Perry Wixon. She would later go on to marry the love of her life, Randall "Randy" Amschler on September 11, 1976.
Jackie was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Church. She was a lay minister of prayer, sang in the choir, taught CCD classes, distributed communion at church and local hospitals. She was an avid crocheter and made many prayer shawls to raise people's spirits. Jackie loved camping and going up North to the family cabin. She loved playing cards and the Packers. Jackie was an animal lover and had many dogs and cats in her lifetime.
Jackie was a proud mother and grandma; she loved anytime that was spent together.
Jackie is preceded in death by Randy Amschler, Josephine and Perry Wixon and Joseph and Shirley Schmeling.
Jackie is survived by her daughter, Tayler (Antoine) Amschler; son, Andrew (Amy) Amschler; grandsons Henry and Finn; godson Will (Paul) Wixon; brother Jerry (Jenny) Wixon; and her special four footed friend, Emma.
A memorial gathering will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from the BP gas station on Glendale), on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. John Bergstadt officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and a special thank you to Deacon Nick.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020