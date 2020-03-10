|
|
Jack L. Freiberg
Green Bay - Jack L. Freiberg, 91, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born August 9, 1928 in Oshkosh to Irene (Earl) Laude. Jack proudly served in the U.S. Navy in Corpus Christi as an Aircrewman. He returned from the service and started his employment at Drop Forge, later retiring from James River Paper Mill. On July 28, 1951, he married Mary Griewisch. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before Mary passed away on February 12, 2016.
Jack enjoyed building model ships and airplanes; some that are on display at Marquette Maritime Museum. He enjoyed dogs. Jack truly loved being out in nature, whether it be feeding the birds in his back yard, fishing or spending time at his cottage.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Lori Slusarek; his granddaughter, Brianna (Wyatt) Juern; sister, Barb (Carl) Salzer; and sister-in-law, Nancy Griewisch.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; and his brother-in-law, Eugene Griewisch.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14. The Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020