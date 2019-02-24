|
Jack M. Storm
Green Bay - Jack M. Storm, 88, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1930 in Merrill, WI. He was the son of Clifford and Orella (Emmerich) Storm. Jack was a 1948 graduate of Merrill High School where he lettered in football which enabled him to become a member of the Merrill High Silver M. Club. He took great pride being a member and always enjoyed connecting with his former classmates. He furthered his education at Milwaukee School of Engineering where he earned an Associate Degree in Radio & Television Technology.
Jack served his country as a radio technician in the United States Army during the Korean War receiving an honorable discharge in 1953 and then continued to serve in the Army Reserve until 1957. On November 5, 1955, he married Muriel Mathison at St. John's Lutheran Church in Merrill. Jack began a career at Wisconsin Public Service in Wausau in 1953 before being transferred to Green Bay in 1958 where he worked until his retirement in 1992. He was an avid golfer who always found an excuse to play a round and also enjoyed watching the Packers Brewers and Badgers. He loved the outdoors and cherished spending time at the family cottage in Tomahawk, WI where he enjoyed the wildlife and picturesque sunsets.
Jack is survived by his loving wife Muriel; his daughter and son-in-law Tamara and Keith Enzor, Houston, TX; his son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Amy Storm, Appleton, WI; his four grandchildren, Miranda Enzor, Justin and his wife Stacey Enzor, Benjamin Storm and Hannah Storm; and his two great-grandchildren Hadley and Max Enzor. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Byrine and James Plautz, and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janet and Robert Savaske.
In accordance with Jack's wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund has been established in his name. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of Allouez Parkside Village and Saint Vincent Hospital for all of their loving care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019