Jack Ossmann
Gillett - Jack A. Ossmann, age 84 of Gillett, entered his heavenly home Monday October 26, 2020 with family by his side.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church in Hintz from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Jack will be interred at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
