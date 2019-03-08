Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Jack R. Wahr


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jack R. Wahr Obituary
Jack R. Wahr

De Pere - Jack Wahr of Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Jack was the son of the late Frank and Charlotte (Roy) Wahr. Jack was born on October 11, 1937.

Jack grew up in Manistee, MI and then attended Ferris State University. After college he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, TX. After the Army he found his way to Green Bay, WI where he worked for H.C. Prange Co. and Younkers for a combined 40+ years.

While working at Prange's he met the love of his life Kathy "Winky" (Plombon). They were married in 1970 and had 48 wonderful years of marriage. Jack was very involved in the community through Rotary and was the founder of the Men's Closet which helped unemployed individuals have the proper clothes to go on job interviews. He helped out numerous members of the community many times without any recognition which is exactly how he wanted it.

Jack's survivors are his wife Kathy, sons Jeff (Holly Moore) of Elmhurst, IL and John (Kristine Knighton) of Charlotte, NC. Loving grandchildren Erik, Mallory, Katherine, Jack, and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his twin sister Jean (Benson) Wahr.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Monday, March 11, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm with Fr. Richard Getchel officiating. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Vincent Foundation- Diaiysis Center, PO Box 11706, Green Bay, WI 54307.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019
