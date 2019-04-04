Services
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1700 Lost Dauphin Rd.
De Pere, WI
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
1700 Lost Dauphin Rd.
De Pere, WI
De Pere - With the checkered flag waving, Jack crossed the finish line on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born December 30, 1955 in Green Bay to the late Norbert and Wilma (Warnke) Erdmann. He graduated from West De Pere High School in 1973; he then went on to work at Proctor & Gamble until 1997. Jack then followed his passion, which was following Dirt Track racing. In doing so, he visited 48 states and went to over 900 tracks. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, De Pere. Whether helping his brother and nephews on the farm, lending a helping hand to neighbors or friends, is what really gave him the most happiness.

Jack is survived by his brother Tom (Deb) Erdmann, nieces and nephews; Mary Anne (Wayne) Sheehan, Tommy Erdmann, Bill (fiancé Shyanne Pete) Erdmann, Brittany (Chad) VanderKelen, and great nieces and nephews; Kamryn, Ethan, and Memphis.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call at St. John Lutheran Church, 1700 Lost Dauphin Rd., De Pere after 9:00AM Saturday April 6, 2019 until time of service at 11:00AM with Pastor Cindy Warmbier-Meyer officiating. Entombment will take place Monday morning at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.

"Erdmanns are tough"
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
