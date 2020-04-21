|
|
Jackie Boschaert
Green Bay - Jackie Boschaert took her final journey to Heaven on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Jacqueline Ruth Renard was born Nov. 25, 1936 to Walter and Ruth (Hayden) Renard in Green Bay, WI. She spent her youth in Green Bay and summers out at Point Comfort on the Bay of Green Bay. After high school, Jackie received her LPN certificate. She married Earl Jules Boschaert on Oct. 7, 1961 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Green Bay, WI. Earl was a public servant working for Social Security and that job took the family throughout the upper Midwest but the family finally ended up in Marinette, WI for 30 years before Jackie returned to Green Bay.
For the last several years of her life, Jackie was well taken care of by the wonderful staffs at both McCormick Assisted Living in Green Bay and finally Tower View Villa Assisted Living in Rosendale, WI. Jackie was best known for her care of others. First and foremost, was the care of her husband and children followed by her care for the community. Jackie was involved in many organizations through the Catholic Church and local community outreach organizations. You could often find her singing in the church choir, giving rides to people in need and cooking and cleaning for those unable to do so for themselves. Jackie enjoyed worrying about others, camping (we think), sailing, traveling and being part of her families' lives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; parents, Walter and Ruth; her sisters, Carol Renard and Mary Jane Sowatzke (Ron).
She is survived by her brother, Fr. Peter Renard, O.Praem, De Pere; her children, Theresa Jensen (Tom), Eagle River; Paul Boschaert (Melanie), East Bethel, MN; Jean McClelland (Ken Toney), Hickory Creek, TX; Diane Zimmerman (Luke), Rosendale; and Mary Boschaert, Green Bay. Jackie also has a host of very important grandchildren, Andy, Jake (Michelle), Jessie, Brenden (Megan), Jessi, Sara, Rachel (Brendon), Elise, Iain, Brian, Matthew, Alex, Zach (Rachel), Lorelei, Lindsey, Kayla, Seth and Anya; great-grandchildren include Chrysta, Alyvia, Maddi, Elyza and Bennett. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jackie touched the lives of so many. She will be missed. A small service will be held in her honor locally for family and a larger remembrance will be held in July for extended family, friends and relatives unable to attend due to Covid-19 quarantine. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
If you would like to make a donation in remembrance, please donate to St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Green Bay or your local food pantry.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020