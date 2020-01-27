|
|
Jackie Bruskiewicz
Krakow - Jackie Bruskiewicz, 72, Krakow, died peacefully Friday evening, January 24, 2020, at The Pines in Embarrass. The former Jacqueline Mary Ciurro was born July 12, 1947, in Green Bay to Frank and Felice (Zeutzius) Ciurro and was a 1965 graduate of Green Bay West High School. On September 30, 1972, she married John Francis Bruskiewicz in Green Bay. The couple made their home in Krakow.
Jackie worked for many years at Nabisco in Green Bay, and then at Lamers Motorcoach in Green Bay. She was a lifetime member of the .# 3, Green Bay, and had been a member of the PLAV Aux.#178, Krakow, for many years. She was a huge animal lover. Her niece's cat, Vinnie, loved hiding under her skirts and causing mischief underneath Jackie's wheelchair. She also enjoyed listening to audio books and playing on her computer.
Survivors include two daughters: Jenny (Rob) Fritz, Mohawk, MI, and Hope Bruskiewicz, with whom she made her home in Krakow; one granddaughter: Lil Fritz; her precious grand-dog, Brooklyn; a brother: John Ciurro, Green Bay; a brother-in-law: Julius Bruskiewicz, Green Bay; a sister-in-law: Carolyn Bruskiewicz, Lena; many loving nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2005; a sister-in-law: Susie Ciurro; John's siblings: an infant brother, Henry "Bish" (Dorothy), Pete, Jim Bruskiewicz, Agatha (Fritz) Trybeck and Judy Bruskiewicz; and a special nephew, Jim Bruskiewicz.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:00, and the Wake Service will take place at 5:00 p.m. The visitation continues at St. Michael's Church, 1782 Chapelle Rue, DePere, after 10:00 a.m. Friday. The Requiem Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Andrew Dwyer presiding. Burial will take place in St. Casimir Cemetery, Krakow.
The family would like to thank Lakeland Care, The Pines, Heartland Hospice, and everyone who has extended kindness and support to Jackie and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020