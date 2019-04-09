Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Jackie Diederich Obituary
Jackie Diederich

Pulaski - Jackie Diederich, 25, Pulaski, passed away April 5, 2019. She was born on July 10, 1993, in Green Bay to Jeffrey Diederich and Tracy Schreiber.

Jackie graduated from Pulaski High School, Class of 2011. She could bring joy to any situation, between the love she felt for others and her ability to brighten up any situation. Jackie will be missed but never forgotten. We can only hope she has found the peace she has been forever searching for.

Jackie is survived by her mother, Tracy (special friend, Eugene Brown) Schreiber; father-figure, Pierce Lewis; siblings, Jenna (Kurt) Gerbers, Garett Spranger, Jessob Diederich, Joshua Diederich, and Jamie Diederich; and grandparents, Gerald (Shirley) Geiser, Joan (Jack) Diederich; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffrey Diederich; and Grandpa Robert Dix.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the Funeral Service at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
