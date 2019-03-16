Services Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay , WI 54304 920-499-1223 Visitation 3:30 PM - 6:30 PM Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay , WI 54304 View Map Funeral service 6:30 PM Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue Green Bay , WI 54304 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Jackson Konecny Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jackson F. Konecny

1993 - 2019

Jackson F. Konecny



Green Bay - Jackson F. Konecny, 25, of Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Milwaukee, WI from complications with Acute Flaccid Myelitis. He was born in Asuncíon, Paraguay on March 21st, 1993 and adopted by Mike and Nancy Konecny when he was 4 months old. Jackson was burdened by many health issues throughout his life. He was diagnosed with Systemic Lupus when he was 7 years old and constantly fought serious illnesses that required many medications, various treatments and frequent hospitalizations.



Jackson resided in the Green Bay area his entire life. He attended schools in the West De Pere School District and graduated from the Phantom Knight School of Opportunity. He grew up spending summers in Door County enjoying sailing, golfing, fishing, and time spent with his friends and family. He loved attending sporting events including the Packers, Brewers, and the Badgers. He has very fond memories of attending the Rose Bowl, Big Ten Basketball Tournaments, Big Ten Football Championship games and Green Bay Packers playoff games. He traveled often with his family, seeing many places in the USA, various Caribbean Islands and Mexico. After high school, Jackson attended UW Fox Valley in Menasha. Jackson was an avid collector of baseball and football memorabilia and loved commenting on specific sport issues on internet blogs and postings. He was also a passionate gamer and found a loving community of internet friends throughout the world.



Although Jackson had health issues that affected his participation in sports, he continued to be an enthusiastic talker of sports and history. He was always willing to offer his opinion on controversial sporting issues and take on a spirited debate.



Jackson worked at various restaurants and retail establishments in the Green Bay area. He was most recently employed at Jackson Point Citgo where he will be remembered for his engaging personality and big smile.



On November 3, 2018 his life took a bad turn when he was hospitalized in Green Bay with Acute Flaccid Myelitis and complications from his Lupus. The Acute Flaccid Myelitis resulted from a spinal cord inflammation and left him paralyzed from the head down. He spent his next 4 months in hospitals where he received various treatments, medications and therapies with the goal of reversing the paralysis. Unfortunately, none of them worked and on March 13, he died.



Jackson is survived by his parents, Mike and Nancy Konecny, and his brother, Oliver Konecny.



Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, from 3:30 P.M. until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:30 P.M. with Rev. Earl Vorpagel III officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Jackson's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. Memorials may be given to the Jackson Konecny Memorial Fund.



Our family would not have had Jackson with us for 25 years if not for a man we met when Jackson was 7 years old. First, he was a person who cared deeply about him and us, thought about how to help him when he was not with him, came to St. Vincent Hospital as a friend in November of 2018 and continued communication with Nancy throughout the last 4 months. This man, we will be forever grateful to, is Dr. David Keim.



The family of Jackson wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital, University Hospital and Select Specialty Hospital, both in Madison, and BRIA of Trinity Village in Milwaukee. Mike and Nancy would also like to send a heartfelt thanks to their friends who provided care to Jackson, help to them while he was in the various hospitals and to those who helped with their home and pets when they could not be in Green Bay. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019